Obituary for Antonia L. McClain

May 25, 1956 – September 4, 2023

Antonia L. McClain, 67, passed away at her residence on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. She was born in Chicago on May 25, 1956, the daughter of David H. and Doris (née Mitchell) Scott.

Antonia L. McClain

Antonia loved a variety of music genres. As a child she took piano lessons under Professor Belland and participated in many recitals. She was also a member of the Chicago Public Schools all city choir along with several church choirs. She attended Austin High School and the University of Illinois-Chicago Circle Campus.

In 1975, Antonia rededicated her life to Christ at Evangelistic Crusaders, Church of God in Christ, in Chicago, under the leadership of Pastor George Liggins. She met and married her husband there, Glenn S. McClain (Pastor Liggins’ great-nephew), who preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 2005.

Toni was part of the Evangelistic Team (SWT) and was instrumental in bringing people to Christ. She loved scriptures and had a great memory for verses. Even in her illness, she often quoted scriptures, especially Romans 8:28, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”

Toni loved helping and encouraging people and seeing them prosper. She was a generous and giving person. She was employed as a mail clerk by the U.S. Postal Service. Once hired, she supplied church members and relatives with applications and encouraged them to apply. Six of those people were hired as a result of her efforts.

Antonia was an avid reader and enjoyed learning about holistic healing techniques, but her greatest joy was time spent with her family. Her family will miss the joy she brought into a room and her infectious laughter.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her daughters, Veronica Dawson and Stephanie McClain; granddaughter, Vayla Fuller; mother, Doris Scott; siblings, David (Diane) Scott, Howard Scott, Thomas (Steeve Rydberg) Scott; in laws, Ronald (Vernita) McClain, Joyce (Gregory) Gipson, Steven Grayer; other relatives and many dear friends.

Services

A funeral service celebrating Antonia L. McClain’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home with Rev. Alice Lynn Elzy officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Obituary and photo of Antonia L. McClain courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

