RACINE — A man who admitted to sexually abusing a child was given a lengthy prison sentence in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.

Charles Jones, 34, was originally charged with six felony counts relating to sexual abuse of a child. In a negotiated settlement with the state, he pleaded guilty to two of the charges.

He was sentenced to 27 years in prison followed by 9 years of supervised release. He has credit for 392 days time served.

The victim, who is now 14 years old, surreptitiously recorded the sexual abuse for proof of what was happening to her after a previous report in 2018 did not lead to charges.

Defendant addresses court during sentencing

Jones said he was “truly sorry his actions brought us here today” and said the victim “did not deserve what I put her through.”

He added he hoped his wife and children would move on, live happy lives and eventually forget about him.

According to testimony, he has been pursuing religion again as well as acting as a mentor to those having a difficult time adjusting to incarceration. He has not been given trustee status, however, due to the high bail amount.

Jones said he would use his time in prison to reform himself.

Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz told the defendant that what he did was unforgivable.

He said Wisconsin was one of the first states to enact laws protecting children “so that children can be children.”

Gasiorkiewicz said statistics bear out the fact that children who are victims of sexual abuse struggle into adulthood, which has a negative effect on the individual and society.

What was taken from the victim cannot be restored, the judge told him.

Family of victim asks for lengthy prison sentence

The victim’s great-grandmother gave a victim impact statement in which she called Jones “a malicious monster” who stole the childhood of the victim.

“There is no sentence that could begin to give us the sense that justice has been adequately served, the damage that has been done is irreversible and has not only touched my great-granddaughter but the entire family,” she said adding the victim has struggled with her mental health following the abuse. There was also testimony that because Jones was incarcerated, his wife and children were left impoverished. “I ask for the fullest extent of the law,” she added. “Anything less than life in prison for someone who has ruined so many lives would be unjustified.” An advocate for sexual assault services also addressed the court on behalf of the victim’s mother, who was not able to speak publicly. “There is no sentence long enough or punishment severe enough to put my mind at ease,” the advocate read from a prepared letter. She asked for a lengthy prison sentence. “If it were up to me, he would never be allowed out of prison,” she said. Local resources available If you or a loved one have been a victim of sexual or other assault, know that you are not alone. Racine County has several resources available within the community to help start putting the pieces back together after an assault. Our Community Resource Directory is packed with local organizations that aim to help those in need rebuild their lives after a crisis. Please visit the Racine County Eye’s Community Resource Directory for further information: Racine County Community Resource Directory Read this article