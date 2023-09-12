RACINE — The Racine Children’s Theatre opens its 91st season of theatre magic with “A Year with Frog and Toad” Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8. The productions, aimed at children of all ages, are at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

In the Racine Children’s Theatre series opener, presented by Sparklight Productions, two unlikely, but great friends – the cheerful Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – spend a year planting gardens, swimming, raking leaves, sledding, and learning life lessons along the way. Together, they celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special. Part vaudeville, part make-believe and all charm, the jazzy, playful musical tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.

“Frog and Toad” performances are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8, at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Packy, the friendly elephant mascot of the Racine Children’s Theatre, will greet the audience at each of the performances. Just over an hour in length, these shows are great ways to make new memories.

The Racine Children’s Theatre series is sponsored by SC Johnson. Individual tickets are $7 for children and adults with all seating as general admission. Season tickets are available for $20; Flex passes for $24.

Tickets are now available for the Racine Children’s Theatre 2023-24 season from the Racine Theatre Guild Box Office. Call 262-633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.

The Racine Children’s Theatre 2023-24 season continues:

Roald Dahl’s “Matilda, Jr.”

Nov. 17 – 19

Presented by Gilmore Fine Arts

Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence… and special power! She dreams of a better life and escapes from reality at home through stories. Her teacher, Miss Honey, sees Matilda’s gifts but the evil headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and forces them all to follow her strict rules. Through Matilda’s bravery in standing up to Trunchbull, the other students join the rebellion that inspires audiences to root for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland”

February 2 – 4, 2024

Presented by Union Grove High School Performing Arts Department

Join Alice’s madcap adventures in Wonderland! As she enters the whimsical world through a rabbit hole, she realizes right away how much she wants to return home. On her journey back, she chases the White Rabbit, races the Dodo Birds, gets tied up with the Tweedles, encounters a larger-than-life Caterpillar, becomes friends with the Cheshire Cat, and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game.

Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach”

March 15 – 17, 2024

Presented by Bombshell Theatre Co.

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach. Suddenly, James finds himself on an expedition in the center of the gigantic peach – among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities – but after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James’ quick wit and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family.