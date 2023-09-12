RACINE COUNTY — The Racine Founder’s Rotary Club’s annual fundraising event, the Strive Scholarship Golf Outing, is slated for Friday, Sept. 15.
Those interested in spending a day on the greens at, Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Sturtevant, are encouraged to sign up to help raise funds for scholarships that give back to local students.
The golf outing is set to kick off at noon with a shotgun start.
Funds raised become Strive scholarships
The funds raised during this event go directly to support the Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship, a scholarship program distributed annually by the Racine Founder’s Rotary Club Foundation.
According to the organization, each year, the scholarship committee awards these scholarships to deserving students who excel the most in the following categories:
- Active involvement in school and community activities
- Quality and the message in their essay titled “Service Above Self”
- Significant academic improvement through their four years in high school
- Have overcome adversity in their life
Per the Racine Founder’s Rotary Club, unlike traditional academic scholarships, the Strive Scholarship is aimed at “turnaround” students—those who may have started their high school career with underwhelming grades but have demonstrated a remarkable improvement by their senior year. This scholarship aims to embody the spirit of perseverance and offers a financial boost to students who have overcome obstacles to improve their overall academic standing.
The upcoming golf outing is the largest fundraising event that raises money for these Strive scholarships. Learn more about the scholarships provided online on the club’s website.
Service above self
The Racine Founder’s Rotary Club has been a cornerstone of the Racine community for years, contributing to various charitable causes and community betterment projects. This includes the group’s philanthropic efforts to address youth-related causes.
The club operates under the motto “Service Above Self,” and believes that the Strive Scholarship Golf Outing is a testament to their commitment to community service.
Secure your tee time
Registration is $100 per golfer. This fee also includes lunch.
Registration can be completed online or by contacting the committee lead, Chris Slater, by phone at 262-498-6063 or by emailing c.slater.wi@gmail.com for more information.
Participants will also have the opportunity to engage in various games at different holes on the course, have a shot at winning a raffle, and even have a chance to win exciting prizes.
“Don’t miss this opportunity to contribute to a noble cause that aims to uplift students in our community who are striving for a brighter future,” says the club.
For additional details on the Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship and the upcoming golf outing, please visit the Racine Founders Club website.
