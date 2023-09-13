RACINE — Community members have a chance to make a splash on stage at the Racine Theatre Guild by auditioning for the production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” on Sept. 16-17.

On Sept. 16, auditions will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 17. Auditions will be held at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.

This production is making a return after a sold-out run last year at the local theatre organization. RTG is eagerly looking forward to welcoming audiences to come and be part of their world once again during “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”

‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’: Be a part of this world

RTG states that individuals of all ethnicities, backgrounds, and levels of experience are invited to audition. Cast and crew members are not required to be vaccinated, however, vaccinations are encouraged.

When:

Sept. 16 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 17 | 5 to 9 p.m. Where:

Racine Theatre Guild

2519 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404 How:

Those interested in auditioning must sign up for an hour time slot by calling RTG at 262-633-4218 or by emailing boxoffice@racinetheatre.org. Roles:

Roles are available for adults and children ages 10 and older. Additional requirements can be read online. Ursula (Lauren Haumersen), Flotsam (Katy Walker) and Jetsam (Marcus Sorenson) are brewing up trouble for the merfolk. – Credit: Michael Steinbach / Bach Photography

What to bring:

Auditions will consist of three elements: singing, acting, and dance.

Sheet music Please bring a prepared song, including the sheet music. An accompanist will be provided. Tape recordings or a cappella (unaccompanied) singing are not permitted.

Dance-appropriate clothing Wear comfortable clothing that will allow you to learn and perform the audition choreography.

COVID-19 vaccinations are not required but recommended for all.

About the show:

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” features a tale about love and standing on your own two fins – or feet. Ariel is a mermaid who dreams of life in the human world.

When she makes a deal with a sea witch and goes against her father’s wishes, Ariel must rely on her friends to help find her true love and restore order under the sea.

Scripts:

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned.

Production and performances:

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” will go into rehearsal in October.

The show will be performed on weekends starting Dec. 8 through 17, 2023, with additional daytime outreach performances as well.

About the Racine Theatre Guild: The Racine Theatre Guild is a volunteer-based community theatre that was founded in 1938. The organization provides a variety of live entertainment and educational opportunities for all ages.

Through the efforts of hundreds of dedicated volunteers led by a small professional staff, RTG annually offers a season of eight main-stage plays and musicals, Racine Children’s Theatre, Jean’s Jazz Series, Comedy Tonight, Signature Spotlight Concert Series, theatre trips to Chicago and New York City, theatre classes for kids and adults, daytime performances and workshops for schools, and more.

For more information about “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” or RTG, contact the Box Office at 262-633-4218 or visit their website.