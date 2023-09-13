MOUNT PLEASANT — Some parents whose children take dance lessons at Dance Arts Center, 5331 Spring St., expressed outrage when they learned one of the instructors was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography and families were not notified.

Gilbert Mata, 37, was arrested in April 2023. He is an instructor and choreographer for many studios and teams in the area – including DAC.

Criticism from parents simmered over to online discussions where many made it clear the parents of all the children should have been notified immediately.

TMJ4, a partner of Racine County Eye, interviewed both parents whose children attend the dance school and the owner of the school.

The owner, who did not identify herself, said Mata was let go when they learned of the charges and parents whose children were instructed by Mata were informed.

For TMJ4’s reporting visit: Parents left in the dark: Local dance teacher arrested on child porn charges (tmj4.com)

Alyssa McIntosh, whose 4-year-old daughter received instruction at Dance Arts Center for about 18 months, was vocal online that all parents should have been informed of Mata’s arrest when it happened in April.

She told Racine County Eye she learned of the situation from another parent when she was out for a walk.

McIntosh had just signed her daughter up for another session the day before. She attempted to contact Dance Arts Center and when no one called her back, she went in and asked for a refund. She was pulling her child out of the dance school.

She learned the school did notify its competitive team, called Company, because those dancers worked directly with Mata; however, the families of all the other dancers were not notified that he had been arrested and charged with a sex offense involving children.

McIntosh felt strongly that all parents should have been notified at the time, and the school should have outlined the steps they would take for the safety of the students.

She also said the school treated the matter as if it was not a big deal, insisting that nothing happened at the school.

For McIntosh, the lack of transparency was too much.

“I won’t have my daughter there,” she said.

Dance Arts Center contacts parents

A letter dated Sept. 12, purportedly from Dance Arts Center to families, was posted online Wednesday. The letter was signed by Valerie, who is associated with the school

Racine County Eye was not able to verify the authenticity of the letter. A call to DAC was not returned.

The letter states DAC did investigate the arrest of Mata and the result of the investigation was that his employment at the school was terminated.

According to information provided in the letter, the dance school had assurances from law enforcement that “there was no threat at the studio and none of our students had been affected.”

“Upon dismissing Mr. Mata, concluding that the facility was safe and none of our students affected, DAC, for its part, considered the matter closed,” the letter stated.

The letter continues and noted it was not the intention of the dance school to “conceal” information from families. In her judgment, she needed only to reveal to those dancers and their families the circumstances surrounding the dismissal of their instructor.

The letter acknowledges that may have been a mistake and an apology was offered.

The letter reiterates neither the dance school nor its students were subjects of the investigation.

The letter states the school was taking steps toward more security for the students, including the installation of surveillance cameras. Additionally, it was suggested an education seminar for dancers and their families to discuss safety and other challenges within the industry would be in order.

Plea hearing for Mata

Mata was charged with one count of possession of child pornography following an investigation by the Oak Creek Police Department.

The defendant has a plea hearing scheduled for Milwaukee County Circuit Court at 11 a.m. on Sept. 19.