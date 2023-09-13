Obituary for Gary Sherman Gregerson

July 15, 1943 – September 8, 2023

Gary Sherman Gregerson, 80, passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, surrounded by his loving family.

Gary Sherman Gregerson

Gary was born to the late Sherman and Lorraine Gregerson (née Dubois) on July 15, 1943, in Cando, N.D. He was united in marriage to Judy Cahill on Oct. 24, 1964, in Handsboro, N.D. They built a wonderful life together in their 59 years of marriage.

Gary worked as a machinist for 57 years, before retiring from R&B Grinding at the age of 78. He loved his work, and refused to stop working until he could no longer. Gary was the light in everyone’s life, to know him was to love him. Gary was known best for being so loving, caring and selfless. He gave so much, never wanting anything in return. His family was very important to him, and he cherished every moment with them. It made him happy watching his loved ones live their life to the fullest. Gary had so much love to go around, and he welcomed others into his family with open arms.

Gary was an avid Packers and Bucks fan. He enjoyed working on cars, gardening and watching his grandchildren play sports. Gary was a true fighter. He endured so much and fought so hard to continue watching his family live their lives to the fullest.

Gary will be deeply missed by his wife, Judy Gregerson; children, Cindy (John) Panyk, Lisa Woodward and Roger (Karen) Gregerson; grandchildren, Taylor, Jade (Dave), Andy, Joe, Gabrielle, Nicholas, Sammie, AJ, Skyler, Carlista, Alexa, Gracie, and Jackson; great-grandchildren, Charlize, Bronsyn, and Legend; brother, Harlan (Loretta) Gregerson; sisters-in-law, Margaret, Emily, Connie, Linda, and Berta; brothers-in-law, Dale and Tom (Chris); along with many other nieces, nephews and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Stendahl; brothers, Gerald Gregerson and Doug Dubois; and son-in-law, Curt Woodward.

Services

Visitation for Gary Sherman Gregerson will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Wilson Funeral Home, with a service to follow.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mullane at Aurora, the staff at Ridgewood, and Mt. Pleasant EMS crew, for the kindness and compassion they showed.

Obituary and photo of Gary Sherman Gregerson courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.

