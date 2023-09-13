RACINE — The death of Willie Henderson, Jr., the man shot to death on Victory Avenue on Labor Day, may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Tommy Johnson, 31, of Mount Pleasant, was charged on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony charge each of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both the use of a dangerous weapon, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison plus 25-1/2 years and/or up to $50,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, Henderson was visiting a home in the 3500 block of Victory Avenue on Monday, Sept. 4, and left his SUV running in the driveway. After he exited the home and returned to his vehicle, Johnson came across the lawn, firing multiple rounds into the windshield as Henderson backed out of the driveway.

Johnson seen on video

Johnson is seen on video collected by law enforcement continuing to fire at the vehicle as it backed up. According to the criminal complaint, the SUV came to a stop in front of a home across the street with Johnson still firing at it.

After he turned to run back the way he came, Johnson fired three shots into the home where Henderson exited, the complaint continues. The occupant of the home said there were children present at the time, and one bullet came through the living room wall, into the kitchen, and out a kitchen window.

Johnson may have shot and killed Henderson because he thought he was another man driving Henderson’s SUV. Johnson and the other man “had issues” over a woman, and the day before the shooting, the other man was seen driving Henderson’s vehicle.

U.S. Marshals took Johnson into custody in Franklin, Wis., on Friday, Sept. 8.

He was assigned a $500,000 cash bond at his initial appearance and ordered not to possess or control any weapons and to have no contact with Henderson’s family. Johnson will be in court next on Sept. 20 for his preliminary hearing.