The Racine Police Department, in cooperation with the Division of Community Corrections, is releasing the following information pursuant to Wisconsin State Statutes 301.46(2m) which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release. It is this agency’s belief that the release of this information will enhance public safety, awareness and protection.

The individual that appears on this notification is a registered sex offender. The registered sex offender, under the supervision of the Department of Corrections (Division of Community Corrections), will be residing at the location listed below. This individual is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to cause fear, but rather it is our intent to better inform the community which creates a safer community.

Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Please understand that such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to keep the community informed on these releases.

Sex Offender Information

Date of Release: 09/15/2023

Residence: 4606 Durand Avenue, Racine Sex Offense Description: Knight was convicted of four counts of Possession of Child Pornography in 2021. Knight’s victims were juvenile males unknown to him. Aubrey J. Knight – Credit: RPD

Conditions of Supervision: Knight is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with the victim; he is not to consume drugs. Knight is required to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. Knight must comply with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.