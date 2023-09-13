RACINE — Spooky season is nearing and to get into what this season has to offer, the Racine Theatre Guild invites talented community members to audition for their Signature Spotlight: Spooktacular on Sept. 18.

Signature Spotlight: Spooktacular auditions will be held at Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., from 5 to 9 p.m., and welcomes all to get involved in this upcoming Halloween-centric concert.

Audition information

Director Robert Kroes is looking for a diverse group of 8 singers, ages 18 and above, for this

cabaret.

All performers would be auditioning as soloists but may be paired up for duets, and individuals of all experience levels and backgrounds are welcome to audition.

Cast and crew members are not required to be vaccinated, however, vaccinations are encouraged.

Those auditioning should be prepared to sing two selections from a wide range of styles: musical theatre,

pop, jazz, and classical in a spooky, Halloween style.

To note, all songs should be performance-ready. They ask performers to be prepared to sing 32-bar cuts of the pieces they’d like to perform in keys that best reflect their voice type.

Those auditioning must bring in sheet music and an accompanist will be provided. No acapella or tracks allowed.

Those interested in auditioning must sign up for a 10-minute time slot. Register for a time slot by

calling 262-633-4218 and or visiting their website for more information.

What is Spooktacular all about?

This concert unveils two unwitting Spotlight hosts who enter a haunted house on the RTG stage. As they go along their way, they unleash a torrent of spooktacular songs for the audience to enjoy.

For the first time in this RTG series, performers will feature a wild blend of pop, rock,

Broadway, jazz, and more. Performers will sing top-charting hits and unknown gems that celebrate the spookiest time of year.

One-day show

The brand-new Signature Spotlight: Spooktacular will be held on Oct. 21 and welcomes people of all ages. Performances will take place at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets will be available online. If any questions arise, contact the Box Office at 262-633-4218.







