Obituary for Sandra L. Thompson, ‘Sandi’

July 13, 1952 – September 3, 2023

Sandra L. Thompson, “Sandi,” 71, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Ventura, Calif., July 13, 1952, the daughter of the late Douglass and Eunice (née Huck) Thompson Sr.

Sandi enjoyed working many hours and meeting so many wonderful people at various restaurants in Racine, including the Camelot Supper Club, Pinocchio Drive Inn, Gatsby’s, Ensenada’s and The Corner House. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball.

She will be missed by her brother, Douglass (Michelle) Thompson of N.C.; brother-in-law, James Hanscom of Racine; dear friend, Michele Ziegler; lifelong friend, Larry Perfetto; other family members and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Terri Hanscom and Cathy Thompson.

Services

Private services were held.

Obituary and photo of Sandra L. Thompson courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

