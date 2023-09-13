Obituary for Walter L. Sabby, ‘Wally’

July 21, 2023 – August 21, 2023

Walter L. Sabby, “Wally,” 79, of Kenosha, passed away at home on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Walter L. Sabby, ‘Wally’

He was born on July 21, 1944, the son of Audley and Dorothy (née Burt) Sabby.

Wally graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1963.

On Oct. 15, 1977, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kenosha, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Anita (Anne) M. Serrato. They were indeed soulmates and nearly inseparable until Anne’s passing in April 2022.

Wally worked as a tool and die maker at various local machine shops throughout his career. He loved music and dancing with his wife, Anne. The two met on the dance floor and often stayed up late in the evening spinning their favorite vinyl albums. Wally liked playing cribbage and fixing automobiles. He enjoyed growing plants, and his most favorite thing was spending time at the kitchen table with friends and family.

Wally is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Farnsworth of Milwaukee; stepchildren, Karen (Joe DeLeon) Slater of Kenosha, Raymond Slater II of Kenosha, and Allee (Jon Fluette) Slater of Neenah; grandchildren, Joy Farnsworth of Milwaukee, Kae (Will) Popp of Marana, AZ, Sebastian Schultz of Kenosha, Cierra Slater of Neenah, Alyssa Schultz of Kenosha; great-grandchildren, Dylan Schacht, and Eisley and Evie Slater; siblings, Don (Pat) Sabby, Steve (Kathi) Sabby, Kurt (Susan) Sabby, and Diane Dzlalo; in addition to many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Wally was preceded in death by his wife; parents, Audley and Dorothy Sabby; sister, Kathy Hansen; and grandson, Vincent M. Slater.

Services

In accordance with Wally’s families’ wishes, services were held privately.

Walter’s family would like to extend gratitude for the care and support Samantha Elmore provided during his greatest need.

Obituary and photo of Walter L. Sabby courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

