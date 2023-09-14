RACINE COUNTY — The Mount Pleasant Police Department and Case High School’s Criminal Justice Club are calling on the Racine community to attend their 9th annual car show, also featuring motorcycles, on Sept. 17 to raise funds for scholarships.
The event will occur at Franksville Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., in Franksville.
The show will start at 8 a.m. and feature a day full of activities.
Calling all car enthusiasts
People are welcome to come check out the hot rods and automobiles for free.
Car enthusiasts are invited to bring out their showstopping bikes, trikes, and snazzy wheels, with a donation as the entry fee.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. on the day of the event.
There will be limited dash plaques and multiple trophies given out to participants.
Family-fun activities
In addition to the car show, the Franksville Craft Beer Garden (FCBG) will be open for business.
There will be food trucks, raffles, music with DJ Tim, and even a Kids Power Wheel Race.
Children who are 7 years old and younger can bring their own battery-powered power wheels to ride and take part in the race.
“A special congratulations goes to our longtime friends with MM&E BBQ. This will be their last event serving food ever! Thanks for the great years, Mrnak Family,” says MPPD.
Proceeds go towards scholarships
Proceeds generated from this event will go to a scholarship fund established for high school students interested in furthering their education.
In addition, money will go to the Band of Blue. This organization helps families of fallen officers move forward by coming together.
Since 2015 the Mount Pleasant Police Officers’ Association has awarded $26,000 in scholarships (23) and given back $13,700 to local non-profit organizations.
