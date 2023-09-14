PLEASANT PRAIRIE — OSHA is investigating a fatality that occurred Wednesday at a road construction site in the 9300 block of Sheridan Road in Kenosha County.

Officers from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department as well as fire and rescue were dispatched at 3 p.m. on Sept. 13 on the report of an injury sustained at a road construction site.

Fatality happened at construction site

According to a statement released by the police department, the individual was seriously injured and died at the scene. The person was not identified pending notification of next-of-kin.

The statement read, “The Pleasant Prairie Police Department extends its condolences to the co-workers and family affected by this tragic event.”

This is a developing story and additional information will be released as it becomes available.