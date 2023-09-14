Obituary for Donald Clifford Freymuth

December 8, 1932 – September 6, 2023

Donald Clifford Freymuth, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the Villas of Racine Nursing Home.

Donald Clifford Freymuth

He was born Dec. 8, 1932, in New London, a son of Clifford and Dorothy (Surprise) Freymuth. Don attended New London schools and then enlisted in the United States Navy.

On May 4, 1957, in Racine, Donald Freymuth was united in holy marriage to Patsy Mullis. Don was employed as a traveling Product Trainer for Racine Railroad Products for 28 years.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed traveling and he visited all 50 states. He loved singing karaoke and camping with his family and friends.

Donald is survived by his wife, Patsy; and daughter, Julie (Dave) Petersen and son-in-law, Tom Heidenreiter. He is further survived by grandchildren, Jonathan (Aubrey) Spuhler, Laura (Drew) Leath, Katie (Tyler) Erdmann and David Petersen Jr; great-grandchildren, Layne, Vinny, Emmett and Grant; niece, Linda Nordine and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Heidenreiter; and brothers and sister, Robert Freymuth, Fritz Freymuth and Faye Ossoinik.

Services

A celebration of life event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. A military service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 18 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Obituary and photo of Donald Clifford Freymuth courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

