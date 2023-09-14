Obituary for Elnora Wainwright

August 8, 1934 – August 30, 2023

Mother Elnora Wainwright, 89, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center – Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, surrounded with the love of family.

Elnora Wainwright

Elnora was born in Laurel, Miss., on Aug. 8, 1934 to the late Ruben and Lucille (née Evans) McCray. After losing her mother at the young age of 8, Elnora and her siblings were raised by her father and stepmother, Ethel Mae “Madea” McCray.

In 1954, she married the love of her life, Cecil Wainwright. Elnora moved to Racine with her family in 1959. She was employed by J. I. Case Company for over 17 years until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Searching Together Missionary Baptist Church where she was on the Mothers’ Board.

With the gift of voice, Elnora sang with the nightingales and loved spending time with family – especially with a good game of Dominoes. Elnora was loved by many and known as Granny, not only to her grandchildren, but to everyone. She was also a strong pillar and known as “Snook” to many of her nieces and nephews. One thing about Granny: it did not matter if you were a blood or love relative. Once she placed you in her heart, there was no escaping… not that anyone would have ever wanted to.

This woman was a true gift from God for so many. She had to have an invisible “S” on her chest, she was a true superhero, always ready and willing to help anyone.

Surviving are her children, Ethel Rose (Cleveland Jr.) Scaife, Cecil Lee (fiancé, Norma Sanders) Wainwright, Jr., Julie Mae Wainwright, Jerry Lee Wainwright and Edward Lee Wainwright; grandchildren, Tiffany Scaife, Montel (Alesia) Wainwright, Jimminey Harris, Courtney Wainwright, Ronald “Boogie” Bell, Jermaine (Chenita) Scaife, and Sharlissa “Lee Lee” Wainwright; great-grandchildren, Diamondnique, Destiny, Alysia, Tyus, Courtnie, Tykera, Diallo, Jerrell, Jaymie Rose, Montre, JeNiyah, Jaila, Deriya, Tony, MaKayla, Mirrah, Jordyn, and Le’ Kye, seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Terry Newburn; brothers; Charles McRay and Robert McCray; nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends – too numerous to mention by name.

In addition to her parents, Mother Elnora Wainwright was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cecil Wainwright, Sr.; dear son, Michael “Ice Mike” Wainwright; and by brothers and sisters, James McCray, Ruby Arrington, Flora Petty, Tommy McCray and John McCray.

Services

Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Searching Together Missionary Baptist Church, located at 825 Caron Butler Drive, with Rev. Willie Riley officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Viewing for Mother Wainwright will be from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. The service will be live-streamed at this link, starting at 11 a.m.

“Don’t worry about me… I am going home to be with my Lord. Don’t cry… think about the good days we had. We were blessed!” Elnora Wainwright

Obituary and photo of Elnora Wainwright courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

