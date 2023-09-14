Obituary for Isaac Ramirez, ‘Ricky’

September 28, 1987 – September 3, 2023

Isaac Ramirez, “Ricky,” 35, passed away at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, following complications of waiting for a kidney transplant since age 23.

Isaac Ramirez, ‘Ricky’

Isaac Ramirez was born in Kenosha on Sept. 28, 1987 to Beatriz (née Zavala) Ramirez and the late Richard Ramirez.

He was an extreme Dallas Cowboys fan and had a love of all things nerdy, such as “Star Wars,” comics, and Funko Pops. Above all, Ricky was all about his family.

Surviving are his mother, Beatriz Ramirez; former wife, Melinda Tobias; fiancé, Jenney George; brother, Israel Ramirez; sister, Sarah (Pedro) Alva; nieces and nephew, Izabel Cairo, Kyla Alva, Corwin Alva and Jazmin Alva; step-children, Zoey Myers, Autumn Myers, Xavier Sauceda and Damien Sauceda; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Services

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Word of Faith Family Church, located at 1619 N. Newman Road, with Pastor Manuel Lozano officiating. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery in Kenosha. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

A special note of thanks to the wonderful staff of Froedtert South – St. Catherine’s Dialysis Center for the 12 years of compassionate care and support… and to our friend, Mike Lodygowski and family for all the guidance and kindness in our time of need. May God bless all of you!

Obituary and photo of Isaac Ramirez courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.