RACINE COUNTY — A 38-year-old Mount Pleasant man is facing almost 20 years in prison after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

Adam Nelson was charged Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of second-degree endangering safety, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of methamphetamine as well as one misdemeanor each of driving under the influence as a third offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. If convicted, he faces almost 18 years in prison and/or up to $57,000 in fines.

Each of the possession charges carries the possibility of an additional four years tacked onto any sentence Nelson might receive.

The criminal complaint: Driving while under the influence

According to the criminal complaint, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, several drivers on I-94 reported a silver Taurus swerving and nearly causing several accidents. Racine County deputies initiated a traffic stop on an off-ramp and witnessed several crack pipes in Nelson’s glove box when he opened it to retrieve items requested by the deputies.

Deputies administered field sobriety tests Nelson failed as well as a breathalyzer, the results of which came back as 0.00. According to the criminal complaint, Nelson resisted arrest before being brought under control and transported to the hospital for an evidentiary blood draw where he admitted he was a drug user. A search of Nelson’s vehicle at the scene of his arrest yielded two quantities of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl with a total weight of half of gram.

Nelson was assigned a $5,000 signature bond and ordered not to possess or consume alcohol or controlled substances and no driving at all. He will next be in court on Sept. 28 for his preliminary hearing.