CALEDONIA — A public meeting is set to discuss the WIS 38 improvement project involving roundabouts at intersections with a high rate of crashes on Sept. 19.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host the public involvement meeting.

Traffic speed is reduced to 45 mph and this flashing yellow signal is in place to caution northbound drivers about the intersection of Highway 38 and 4 Mile Road in Caledonia. Similar safety signage also cautions drivers about the 5 Mile Road intersection. – Credit: Paul Holley Safety concerns The upcoming meeting will discuss the proposed project that would build single-lane roundabouts at the intersections of 4 and 5 Mile Roads to improve safety. According to WisDOT, the purpose of the proposed project is to address the high rate and severity of crashes on WIS 38 at the intersections of these Roads. Per WisDOT, both intersections are included in the top 5% of the most severe crash sites in the state. The proposed project is scheduled for 2026.

Roundabout meeting details

WisDOT will aim to share progress and receive feedback from the local community.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. at the Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting and provide input.

To note, this is the second public meeting. The first one was held in Jan. 2022 according to WisDOT records. Read about Racine County Eye’s past coverage here. WisDOT states the meeting will be held in an open-house format with maps and other materials on display. Additionally, WisDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis. The circular arrows are the universal traffic symbol of a roundabout ahead. – Credit: Paul Holley

More information can be obtained by contacting Ryan Bernard, P.E. the Final Scoping Project Manager

at 262-548-6471 or by emailing Ryan.bernard@dot.wi.gov.

Did you know?

According to reporting from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin has the most roundabouts in the United States. An interactive map from the WisDOT can be found here of all current and proposed roundabouts in the state.