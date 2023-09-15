RACINE — The latest Wall Poems of Racine are set to be unveiled at a pair of events this coming Sunday afternoon, Sept. 17.

The poetry and outdoor artwork represent the fifth and sixth such installations by ArtRoot Racine. The project celebrates local literary talent by pairing an excerpt from a poem written by a Racine poet with a design created by a student from Carey Watters’ advanced graphic design class at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Previous Wall Poems can be seen at artroot.org.

Painting underway for Wall Poem #5. The finished product is set to be unveiled this Sunday. – Credit: ArtRoot Racine

Wall Poem #5 will be unveiled at 2 p.m. at 1111 Washington Ave. It features an excerpt from Marcie Eanes’ poem, “Sing.” David Davison created the design which was painted by Dean Tawwater of Tawwater Sign Co. Building elevation drawings were provided by Bob Yuhas of RPY Architecture. Building owner Natasha Evans offered the building to be painted.

Wall Poem #6 will be unveiled Sept 17. – Credit: ArtRoot Racine

Following the unveiling of Wall Poem #5, visitors are invited to caravan to the site of Wall Poem #6 at 3801 Blue River Ave., Racine. That installation features an excerpt from Linda Flashinski’s poem, “The Arts.” The design was created by Andrea Mickelson. Dean Tawwater did the painting. Building owners Ed and Sharon Trudeau offered their building to be painted.

About Wall Poems of Racine

Wall Poems of Racine is an ArtRoot project in collaboration with UW-Parkside and other community partners.

The wall poems are supported by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding was received from the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation.

If you are a building owner with a wall in good condition and have an interest in having a wall poem painted on your building, or if you’re interested in supporting this project through a donation, please email ArtRootRacine@gmail.com.