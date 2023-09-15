UPDATE (Sept. 15, 7:18 p.m.):
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A man who was the victim of a construction site fatality on Wednesday has been identified.
Cody Nelson, 34, of Elkhorn, is survived by his wife and two children.
The construction-site fatality is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHS). A spokesman for OSHA said Nelson was fatally injured while working on a water main pipe near the 9400 block of Sheridan Road.
ORIGINAL STORY (Sept. 14, 7:22 p.m.):
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — OSHA is investigating a fatality that occurred Wednesday at a road construction site in the 9300 block of Sheridan Road in Kenosha County.
Officers from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department as well as fire and rescue were dispatched at 3 p.m. on Sept. 13 on the report of an injury sustained at a road construction site.
Fatality happened at construction site
According to a statement released by the police department, the individual was seriously injured and died at the scene. The person was not identified pending notification of next-of-kin.
The statement read, “The Pleasant Prairie Police Department extends its condolences to the co-workers and family affected by this tragic event.”
This is a developing story and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
