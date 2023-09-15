UPDATE (Sept. 15, 7:18 p.m.):

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A man who was the victim of a construction site fatality on Wednesday has been identified.

Cody Nelson is pictured here with his wife, Allie, and their two children. – Submitted photo

Cody Nelson, 34, of Elkhorn, is survived by his wife and two children.

The construction-site fatality is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHS). A spokesman for OSHA said Nelson was fatally injured while working on a water main pipe near the 9400 block of Sheridan Road.

To read the full account by the Racine County Eye’s partner, TMJ4, visit: Man killed at construction site was fixing water main pipe when it erupted (tmj4.com).

ORIGINAL STORY (Sept. 14, 7:22 p.m.):

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — OSHA is investigating a fatality that occurred Wednesday at a road construction site in the 9300 block of Sheridan Road in Kenosha County.

Officers from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department as well as fire and rescue were dispatched at 3 p.m. on Sept. 13 on the report of an injury sustained at a road construction site.

Fatality happened at construction site

According to a statement released by the police department, the individual was seriously injured and died at the scene. The person was not identified pending notification of next-of-kin.

The statement read, “The Pleasant Prairie Police Department extends its condolences to the co-workers and family affected by this tragic event.”

This is a developing story and additional information will be released as it becomes available.