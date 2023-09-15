Obituary for Daniel L. Barke, ‘Danny’

September 23, 1957 – August 24, 2023

Daniel L. Barke, “Danny,” 65, passed away at Waters Edge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Kenosha on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Danny was born on Sept. 23, 1957, in Racine to the late John and Dolores (née Peterson) Barke. He attended Case High School in Racine.

Danny will be remembered as a man whose struggles in life were out-rivaled by his resolve to embrace each day on his own terms. He enjoyed the company of friends and was known to employ equal measures of fortitude and battery power in the driving of his beloved medical transport scooter to the nearest agreeable revel. Danny liked his fun.

Surviving are his brothers, Peter (Sandra) Barke of Lake Mills, Ia., William (Theresa) Barke of Torrance, Calif., Thomas Barke of Neenah, Wis.; sisters, Nancy (Bruce) Harwood of Burlington, Wis., and Sally (Martin) Klatkiewicz of Wichita, Kan. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Cheryl Barke.

Services

Danny will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please watch the Sturino Funeral Home website for further updates.

A special thank you to Compassus Hospice, The Bay at Waters Edge and Pine View Living for their loving care and support.

Obituary and photo of Daniel L. Barke courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

