RACINE — The City of Racine and Racine Family YMCA are currently in communication working to resolve the abandoned YMCA in Downtown Racine located at 725 Lake Ave.

For years, this YMCA location served as a cornerstone of the Racine community. The building serviced thousands of kids and their families through engaging programs and athletics.

Downtown Racine YMCA closes, building beyond repairable

Although this location served as an important resource in the community, it’s doors closed.

For years, it has been on the market and the building has fallen into disrepair.

City aims to acquire property

The City of Racine along with the Racine Family YMCA are working together to address the issue and lay groundwork for transformative redevelopment projects.

Currently, the city is taking this proactive step and working on legally taking possession of the facility.

Mayor Cory Mason expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative stating, “I hear from residents often about how this building is in disrepair. Both the city and the YMCA hoped that a private developer could redevelop the site, unfortunately that didn’t come to fruition. Now I am pleased to announce that we are working with the YMCA to acquire the property. I would like to thank the YMCA for helping bring us to a resolution-it’s a win-win for us both.”

Public hearing

The public is invited to participate in a Community Development Authority public hearing scheduled on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. in Room 303 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

This forum aims to gather valuable input from the community, helping to assess the acquisition’s potential to eradicate blight and stimulate development.

Following the public hearing, the Common Council will deliberate during their next scheduled meeting.

Additionally, approval from the Racine Family YMCA Board of Directors is required. Once approved, the transaction will be subject to the fulfillment of related agreements and conditions, with a closing anticipated later this year.