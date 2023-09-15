Obituary for Frederick Lee Olson

April 23, 1955 – August 24, 2023

Frederick Lee Olson, Jr., 68, passed away at his residence on Aug. 24, 2023. He was born in Kenosha on April 23, 1955, the son of the late Frederick and Fernabelle (née Owen) Olson, Sr.

Frederick Lee Olson

Fred was a machinist for Anderson Manufacturing in Bristol until he retired. He enjoyed fishing all year round and was a pheasant hunter in his younger days. Fred enjoyed working on his own vehicles. He lived in Florida for a time when he was younger and really loved living there.

Fred is survived by his son, Shawn Olson; daughter, Jena Olson; grandsons, Brandon and Austin Olson; great-grandchildren; sisters, June Salb, Karen (Jack) Gerber, Mary (Ken) Davis, Tina (Todd) Richards; brother, Jon Olson; ex-wife, Shelley (née Mandernack) Meyer; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by his wife, Jackie (née Komes) Olson; and sister, Doris (John) Roach.

Services

A memorial celebration of Fred’s life will be held at a later date. Please check the website for service information.

Obituary and photo of Frederick Lee Olson courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.