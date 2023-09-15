RACINE — A 39-year-old woman is facing almost 30 years in prison after she allegedly led police on a high-speed chase at speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.

Donna Staley, of Maryland, was charged Thursday, September 14, 2023, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony charge each of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee an officer, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a single misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to 26 years in prison and/or up to $55,500 in fines.

The criminal complaint: High-speed chase in reported stolen car

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday, September 13, officers were dispatched to the Knight’s Inn for a report of the presence of a stolen vehicle out of Illinois. When they arrived, Staley was behind the wheel of the car and drove across a sidewalk directly at a police squad car to escape when officers attempted a traffic stop.

Staley led police on a high-speed chase west on Washington Avenue and north on I-94 where she accelerated to speeds of about 110 miles per hour. According to the criminal complaint, motorists on the expressway were forced to brake and swerve to avoid being hit by Staley.

The high-speed chase ended and she was eventually apprehended on Prospect Street in the City of Racine. According to the criminal complaint, Staley told police the car belonged to her friend, who is the registered owner of the vehicle and had reported it stolen. A search of the vehicle turned up a crack pipe hidden in a pack of cigarettes.

Staley was assigned a $10,000 cash bond and ordered not to drive at all. She will be in court next on Sept. 20 for her preliminary hearing.