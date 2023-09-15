Obituary for Marilyn Joyce Ernst

August 10, 1939 – September 8, 2023

Marilyn Joyce Ernst, 84, passed away on Sept. 8, 2023, at her ex-daughter-in-law’s home. She will be deeply missed by many.

Marilyn was born on Aug. 10, 1939, to Arthur Hamman and Mary Mavetz, in Milwaukee. Marilyn married Barry W. Ernst on May 27, 1961, at Saint Gregory The Great Church in Milwaukee. They lived in Milwaukee and Waterford, Wis., for a number of years, then moved to Missouri and finally retired in Florida.

After her husband passed in August 2022, Marilyn returned to Waukesha, Wis. After being diagnosed with cancer, she moved to Waterford, Wis., to live out her remaining days with her ex-daughter-in-law and grandchildren who provided her loving care until her passing. We’d also like to give a special thank you to Brady, who has been there and given her extra care this whole year.

Survivors include her sons, Barry and Garry; grandchildren, Brandon, Bradley, Ashley, Brady, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Kurtis and Samuel (Haley). She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Wesley, Everly and Myla.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Dennis and Kenny; and grandson, Barry Jr.

Services

At this time there are no services planned, but Marilyn will be laid to rest with her husband, Barry, at a future date at Sarasota National Cemetery in Florida.

Obituary and photo of Marilyn Joyce Ernst courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.

