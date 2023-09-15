Obituary for MaryAnn Glassen

May 13, 1935 – September 12, 2023

MaryAnn Glassen, 88, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. She was born in Racine on May 13, 1935, the daughter of the late Herman and Dorothy (née Kohlman) Blommel.

MaryAnn Glassen

She was united in marriage to Paul J. Glassen, who preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2019. MaryAnn was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, Class of ’53.

MaryAnn had been employed by Gateway Technical College. She was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, and a charter member, along with her high school girlfriends, of The Salmagundi Club, formed in 1957. MaryAnn enjoyed traveling to Europe and Alaska, as well as other places with her husband, Paul, sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Bill Moldenauer, childhood friend, Dolores Woods, as well as others.

Surviving are her children, Michael (Alice) Glassen, William (Kim) Glassen, Paul C. (Krystal) Glassen, Charles (Roberta) Glassen, and Mary (Ben) Lake; daughter-in-law, Gaya Glassen; grandchildren, Matthew (Jennah), Curtis (Kia), Nicholas (Annie), Connor (Thomas), Camryn, Jaden, Mikenna (Emily), Ryannah, Emily, Christopher, Tristan (Alyssa), Jonathan (Rachel), Sabrina (Zachariah), Mara, and Spencer; great-grandchildren, Stella, Rowan, Griffin, Andersen, Emmerson, and Owen; sisters, Sr. Christine Blommel, Laurie (Ron) Carter; brother-in-law, Karl (Diane) Glassen. Her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive her.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, MaryAnn was preceded in death by her son, Jim Glassen; sisters, Dorothy (Bill) Moldenauer, Betty (Bob) Glassen, Marguerite (Fred) Maier; brothers, Charles Blommel, Bill (Mona) Blommel, David (Artie) Blommel; and brother-in-law, Jim (Myrtle) Glassen.

Services

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18 at St. Lucy Catholic Church, located at 3101 Drexel Ave. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of Mass.

Memorials to your favorite charity or St. Lucy Church would be appreciated.

A special thanks to Gentiva Hospice Care, especially Alexis, for her wonderful and compassionate care given to our mom; you are truly a special person.

Obituary and photo of MaryAnn Glassen courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

