The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of September 16 – 23

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

New Bookmobile Schedule

The Racine Public Library Bookmobile’s school-year schedule of stops will be active through Monday, June 10, 2024. To see the full list of stops, visit the bookmobile online.

New TeenScene Hours

TeenScene, our clubhouse just for teens, has updated its hours for the school year. Its new hours are 1-6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. Teens are invited to stop in during our open hours to make new friends, do homework, join in on crafts, read a book, use our gaming systems or whatever sounds fun—this is your space, after all.

Friends Book Sale Nook: Reopening Soon

The remodel of the Friends of the Racine Public Library book sale nook is nearly complete! Until the nook is ready to browse, you can find a selection of books for sale in the first-floor lobby of the library.

The Friends are seeking donations of books, DVDs, art and more to populate the upgraded space and their upcoming sales. To learn more about what types of donations are accepted, visit RacineLibrary.info/friends.

All Ages

Creative Power Exhibit with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin

Friday, Sept. 1 through Saturday, Sept. 30 | During Open Hours | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Disabled Wisconsin artists present their work in a month-long display on our second floor, brought to you in partnership with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin. ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, founded in 1977, supports a full spectrum of artistic activities and disabilities throughout the state.

No registration is required.

Visit the Techmobile at Party on the Pavement

Saturday, Sept. 16 | Noon – 7 p.m. | Downtown Racine

Come find the Racine Public Library Techmobile at Party on the Pavement! We’ll be set up for you to try 3D printing, laser engraving and more.

No registration is required.

Cathedrals: How to Identify Biblical Figures in Cathedrals around the World

Tuesday, Sept. 19 | 6 – 8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

This presentation will teach you to identify biblical figures in cathedrals around the world. Unlock the artistic clues provided by painters, sculptors, and glassmakers to learn the legends behind the artworks.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Sept. 20 • 5 – 7 p.m. | Every other Wednesday | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome. The library has a limited number of chess sets, so please feel free to bring your own.

Registration is required.

Kids

LEGO Club

Saturday, Sept. 16 | 1 – 3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the Racine Public Library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, Sept. 18 | 10 – 10:20 a.m. | Every Monday, Sept. 11 through Nov. 13 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 months

Introduce your child to the Racine Public Library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For birth to 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, Sept. 18 through Thursday, Sept. 21 | 4 – 5 p.m. | Every Monday through Thursday (except Thanksgiving week) through Thursday, Dec. 7 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9217 to get started.

Registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Monday, Sept. 18 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Ages 8-18

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

No registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Sept. 19 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Nov. 14 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Kids are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

“Talk Like a Pirate” Day

Tuesday, Sept. 19 | 1 – 5 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Ahoy, mateys! Gather ’round for a plunderin’ good time. Unleash yer inner swashbuckler with crafts and activities fit fer a pirate’s life, and gather ’round for a pirate movie that’ll keep ye all on the edge o’ yer seats.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Sept. 20 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Nov. 15 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Preschool & Toddler STEAM Time

Wednesday, Sept. 20 | 11 a.m. – Noon | Every first and third Wednesday, September through December | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Introduce your little ones to science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) concepts through fun and interactive activities. Explore a variety of STEAM skills at stations throughout the Innovation Lab, including robotics, simple coding, and more.

No registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, Sept. 21 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Thursday, Sept. 7 through Nov. 16 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch Jr.

Thursday, Sept. 21 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades K-3

Get started on your coding journey. We walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch Jr., an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Craft Time with Miss Keiko

Friday, Sept. 22 | 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Young visitors to the Racine Public Library can express their creativity and learn new skills in this autumn craft adventure with Miss Keiko.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Switch Saturday

Saturday, Sept. 16 | 12:30 – 3 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Drop in for open playtime on TeenScene’s Nintendo Switch. Compete or cooperate with other attendees on whatever games interest you, and join in the occasional tournament.

No registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, Sept. 16 | 1 – 3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Monday, Sept. 18 • 5 – 6 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Ages 8-18

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

No registration is required.

Hooks & Needles

Wednesday, Sept. 20 • 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. | Second-to-last Wednesdays, Sept. 20 through Dec. 20 | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Stop in for a teens-only club for knitters, crocheters, and other fiber artists. Don’t know the crafts, but want to learn? We have extra supplies and will help you get started.

No registration is required.

Thoughtful Words Poetry Workshop

Wednesday, Sept. 20 | 6 – 8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Teens & Adults 16+

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Please bring your own supplies and refreshments. Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, Sept. 21 | 6 – 7 p.m. | Third Thursday of every month, September through December | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Each month, we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about books, movies, TV shows and more.

No registration is required.

Craft Time with Miss Keiko

Friday, Sept. 22 • 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Young visitors to the Racine Public Library can express their creativity and learn new skills in this autumn craft adventure with Miss Keiko.

No registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Sept. 18 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Monday, Sept. 18 • 5 – 6 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Ages 8-18

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

No registration is required.

Continuing Education Resources with the Education Opportunity Center

Tuesday, Sept. 19 • 3 – 6 p.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Continuing your education is a big choice, and we’re here to help make it easier. Stop in to visit with the Racine Public Library’s Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) for free guidance and information on how you can make continuing education work for you.

No registration is required.

Driver’s License Reinstatement Clinic with LIFT WI

Tuesday, Sept. 19 • 3 – 6 p.m. | Study Rooms 4 & 5

Work with an attorney from LIFT WI to reinstate your driver’s license. Registration is required — visit Lift WI Racine Clinic online to book your 30-minute slot. To learn more, call 608-305-4829 or email Info@LIFTWisconsin.org.

Registration is required.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC

Wednesday, Sept. 20 | 1 – 2 p.m. | Every Wednesday in September | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Adults 60+

Our tablet and smartphone training program will teach you how to navigate web pages and use email and other features. With a self-guided approach and a coach’s assistance, participants can go at their own pace to become more familiar with their devices. To register, contact Taylor S. at 262-833-8777.

Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Sept. 20 | Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at (414) 236-0415 or Paola Barragan at (262) 346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

No registration is required.

Coffee and Conversation

Thursday, Sept. 21 | 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Every other Thursday, Sept. 7 through Nov. 30 | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Let’s talk about things that matter over a cup of coffee or tea! Enjoy coffee and conversation with people of all backgrounds who can listen, laugh, learn and exchange ideas. This is an open space to meet people with diverse views and a shared passion for engaging with others. Each month will offer different topics, activities and possible guest speakers.

No registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, Sept. 21 | 6 – 7 p.m. | Third Thursday of every month, September through December | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Each month, we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about books, movies, TV shows and more.

No registration is required.

Senior UNO!

Friday, Sept. 22 | Noon – 2 p.m. | Second to last Friday of the month, September through November | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 50+

Gather round for some friendly competition at the Racine Public Library’s UNO! card game session. Don’t forget to shout “UNO!” as you aim for victory.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly renovated space!