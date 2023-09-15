The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Sept. 14.

This week’s segment was brought to viewers by Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim along with editor Loren Lamoreaux from the Racine County Eye.

This week, the Racine Roundup talked all things Downtown Racine and highlighted Party on the Pavement as well as the Racine County Eye’s 10th anniversary bash on Saturday.

20th annual Party on the Pavement The segment started with Kim wanting to know more about the 20th annual Party on the Pavement. Loren was quick to educate viewers about this event that brings in 15,000 people to Downtown Racine annually. They shared that their will be food, games, drinks, shopping, music, activities and more happening from noon until 7 p.m. on Saturday. 20th annual Party on the Pavement to be celebrated on Sept. 16 Read this article

1oth anniversary bash The segment continued highlighting the Racine County Eye’s upcoming bash to celebrate the news organization’s 10th anniversary. The community is invited to join Loren and the rest of the team on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. by stopping by 410 Main St. in Downtown Racine. Stop by, have a cupcake, pick up some swag, and learn about where Racine County Eye aims to go in the next decade, in addition to reflecting on the greatest stories of the past. You’re invited: Racine County Eye’s 10th-anniversary bash Read this article

Loren’s favorite story Loren was able to preview what their favorite story was on the Racine Roundup. Favorite stories from Racine County Eye staff will be highlighted at the bash on Saturday. If you can’t make it, you can read about Loren’s coverage of Patton Law Office. This business is working to aid and assist those who are marginalized. Patton Law Office: bridging a gap in our community; open house is Jan. 26 Read this article

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup. Sept. 14

Missed a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly-scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it listed, you most likely haven’t missed a thing.)

Support local business

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.