Obituary for Ramiro Moreno Sr.

April 30, 1947 – September 9, 2023

Ramiro Moreno Sr. passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Ramiro Moreno Sr.

Services

Private inurnment will be held at Calvary/Old Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of Ramiro’s life will be planned for a later date.

Per Ramiro’s request and in lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to his friend, Father John Vianney Muweesi, SDS to support the safety of his 16 brothers and sisters living in Uganda, Africa.

Please send donations to Father John Vianney Muweesi at 1700 Old Loomis Road, Greendale, WI, 53129, or to Ramiro Moreno’s family.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.

