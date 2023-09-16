Obituary for Christine Marie Minto

October 22, 1952 – September 4, 2023

Christine Marie Minto (née Schwartz) passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 70 years old.

Christine Marie Minto

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Leon. She was mother to Tony (Athena) and grandmother to Kayla, Joey, Jacob and Kathleen.

Services

In keeping with Christine’s wishes, a service will not take place.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

