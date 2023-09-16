Obituary for Lawrence Singer

December 17, 1948 – August 29, 2023

Lawrence Singer, 74, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at home.

Lawrence was born in Illinois on Dec. 17, 1948, to the late Albert and Claire (née Cutler) Singer. He was united in marriage to Leilani Pearce on Sept. 10, 1977, in Chicago.

Lawrence graduated from Lane Tech in Chicago in 1966. Afterward, he earned his degree in electrical engineering from DeVry University. Lawrence worked for the United States Postal Service from 1981 until 2016. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf. Lawrence especially enjoyed playing guitar, having played blues in clubs in Chicago in his younger years.

He will be missed by his wife, Leilani Singer; sons, Joseph (Christine Joy) Singer and Michael Singer; grandchildren, Gaby, CJ and MJ; siblings, Jim Singer, Jan (Laszlo) Hirka and Barb Singer; and other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Claire Singer.

Services

In keeping with Lawrence’s wishes, private services have been held.

Obituary and photo of Lawrence Singer courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

