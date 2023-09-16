Obituary for Wanda Pearl LaPointe

June 17, 1930 – August 22, 2023

Wanda Pearl LaPointe, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. She was born in Tulsa, Okla., on June 17, 1930, the daughter of the late John and Inez Crocker.

On Sept. 29, 1948, Wanda was united in marriage to Joseph R. LaPointe, who preceded her in death on July 17, 2000. Wanda was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for over 20 years. Wanda was a longtime member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She had a great love of traveling, sewing, gardening and spending time up north. Above all, it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children, Sandy (Steve) Schoene, Katherine (Mark) Raasch, Michael (Marcia) LaPointe, Rev. Patrick LaPointe; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Cat LaPointe.

Services

A memorial mass celebrating Wanda’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 29 at St. Louis Catholic Church, located at 13207 County Road G in Caledonia, with Rev. Patrick LaPointe officiating. Interment will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of mass.

A very special thank you to the entire staff at Ridgewood Care Center and Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Wanda Pearl LaPointe courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

