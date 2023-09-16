What could be better than a day at the ballpark watching the Milwaukee Brewers in action? How about two tickets to a Brewers game and a Racine County Eye swag bag filled with goodies that celebrate your community? Sounds like a perfect game day to us!
Here’s how to enter the batter’s box:
Step 1: The base hit
📧 Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter, where we keep you posted on all things southeastern Wisconsin. This is your ticket to local news, events, and more!
Step 2: The extra inning (for bonus points)
🎁 Want an extra swing at winning? You’ve got two incredible options:
- Donate to our Community News Fundraiser to support quality local journalism.
- OR become a paid subscriber for exclusive benefits and in-depth coverage you won’t find anywhere else.
Save the Date:
🗓️ The drawing will be held on September 18.
The winning pitch:
🏆 Winners will be announced on the Racine County Eye Facebook page. Get ready to step up to the plate and claim your prize!
So, are you in?
⚾ Don’t miss this one-time opportunity to score big while supporting the news outlet that supports your community.
👉 JOIN NOW and make this baseball season one to remember!
Your community. Your news. Your chance to win big.
Sign up today, and let’s make this a season of home runs — both on the field and in the community!
Don’t let this opportunity strike out. Let’s play ball! 🌟⚾🌟
