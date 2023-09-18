RACINE — If it’s laughter you’re after, the Racine Theatre Guild’s Comedy Tonight Series returns at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 7.

The series opener, on the RTG stage, 2519 Northwestern Ave., features The Rob Haze of Comedy and featured entertainer Skyler Higley.

Haze, a comedian from Atlanta, is a writer/performer on “Sherman’s Showcase” on IFC. He was on the “Sneaker Sketch” show “Sneak This” on B/R Kicks. He was on the 9th season of Last Comic Standing and has a stand-up album called “Haze-o-pedia.”

Other stand-up comedy credits for Haze include “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Late Show,” “Comedy Central,” and “Viceland.” What began as making funny poems at college poetry nights, Haze started performing stand-up while studying political science in college and prides himself on bringing people together rather than tearing them apart. His podcast, called “The Inconsistent Podcast with Rob Haze,” is available everywhere.

Skyler Higley’s razor-sharp writing has been honed at “ClickHole” and the “New Yorker,” as well as staff writing at “The Onion” and “CONAN.” He was named one of New York Comedy Festival’s “Comics To Watch” in 2019, bringing a comedic style described by his former boss Conan O’Brien as “delightfully bizarre and undeniably hilarious.”

Individual tickets for all Comedy Tonight shows are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (age 62+) and $13 for students (age 21 and under). Season tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors and $40 for students.

Comedy Tonight Series tickets are now on sale at the RTG box office, 2519 Northwestern Ave., from 12 to 6 p.m. weekdays and 90 minutes prior to each performance. Ticket orders are also available by calling 262-633-4218 or at www.racinetheatre.org.

2023-24 Comedy Tonight Series

Other upcoming Comedy Tonight Series shows for 2023-24 are:

The Vagina Monologues

Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.

Performed by Upstart Theatre Credit: RTG A hilarious, eye-opening tour into the last frontier, the forbidden zone at the heart of every woman. The Vagina Monologues is a groundbreaking piece that gives voice to a chorus of lusty, outrageous, poignant, and thoroughly human stories, transforming the question mark hovering over the anatomy into a permanent victory sign. Witty and irreverent, compassionate and wise, audiences are transported to a world they’ve never dared to know. Some adult content may not be suitable for younger patrons.

The Golden Girls Special

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Produced by Purse Strings Production Credit: RTG Escape the dreary February winter: make your way to Miami and settle into Shady Pines Retirement Home with Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia. The sassy, senior Golden Girls serve up one-liners, musical moments, St. Olaf stories, and slices of cheesecake during a side-splitting drag parody adventure! Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friends with an all-new original show from Purse Strings Production, written by Anthony Torti and featuring Dear Ruthie as Dorothy, Dita Von as Blanche, Brandon Herr as Rose, and Marcee Doherty-Elst as Sophia.

Bible Binge: An Act of Charity … in Two Acts

Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Created by Vicki Quade Credit: RTG Welcome to Bible Bingo, a comedy about fundraising and bingo, where the parish needs money and the Archdiocese has a new bingo fundraising department! Bring the two together and it’s a crazy night of bible trivia, audience interaction, improvised moments, and the funniest quiz about the Holy Family you’ve ever seen. Add to that a box of wacky prizes, fun bingo cards, and a lot of Catholic humor for a side-splitting night of entertainment. From the creator of “Late Night Catechism,” it’s an interactive bingo show where the audience actually plays bingo. So much fun, players have to confess it!