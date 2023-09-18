Obituary for Curtis Allen Woodward

September 6, 1962 – September 9, 2023

Curtis Allen Woodward, 61, passed away peacefully at Ascension Franklin Hospital on Saturday morning, Sept. 9, 2023, surrounded with the love of family.

Curtis Allen Woodward

Curt was born in Racine on Sept. 6, 1962, to Lee and Betty (née Leopold) Woodward. He was a 1980 graduate of Washington Park High School and went on to attend UW-Parkside. On Jan. 15, 1997 in Honolulu, Hawaii, Curt was united in marriage with the love of his life, Lisa Ann Gregerson.

Curt was passionate about his family business that he founded from the ground up, Retail Fixture LLC, which continues to successfully operate in Racine and serves companies nationwide. Curt was also a great man of faith, with strong connections to Grace Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church & School.

Among his interests, Curt was involved with muscle cars, NHRA bike racing, motorcycles, enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes. He was always up for going out to a fine steakhouse, loved his German Shepherd dogs and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Green Bay Packers. Above all, nothing was more important to Curt than his amazing family.

Surviving are his loving wife, Lisa A. Woodward; children, Jade (Dave) Gouge, Andy (Kate) Sayers, Joseph Woodward, Sammie Woodward and Jackson Woodward; “Papa” to Charlize, Bronsyn and Legend “Lou” Gouge; parents, Lee and Betty Woodward; brother, Randy Woodward; sister, Lynn (Jeff) McCray; mother-in-law, Judy (née Cahill) Gregerson; sister-in-law, Cindy (John) Panyk; brother-in-law, Roger (Karen) Gregerson; nieces, nephews, other relatives, co-workers and many, many friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Curtis Allen Woodward was preceded in death by his dear father-in-law, Gary Gregerson, just 14 hours earlier on Sept. 8, 2023.

Services

Services celebrating Curt’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. David Gehne officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home.

A special note of thanks to the wonderful physicians and nurses at Ascension Franklin Hospital for the compassionate care and support given in Curt’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

Obituary and photo of Curtis Allen Woodward courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

