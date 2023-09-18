RACINE — The 2023-24 Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Homecoming games and dance schedules are now available.
Students, parents, facility and community members can use the following schedule to plan their trips to their respective school’s homecoming football games and ensure all suits, ties, dresses and accessories are purchased before the big dances throughout the district.
2023-23 Homecoming games and dance schedule
Walden III
Walden III High School students can gear up for Homecoming on Sept. 23 at 2340 Mohr Ave.
While the Walnuts do not have their own football team, there will be a Powder Puff football game on Sept. 22 during the school day.
Contact principal Jennifer Jackson at jennifer.jackson@rusd.org or principal Jeffrey Sturdevant at jeffrey.sturdevant@rusd.org.
Park High School
The Panthers take on the Kenosha Tremper Trojans at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., on Sept. 29 for their Homecoming Football game. The varsity game is at 7 p.m.
Park High School students will hit the dance floor on Sept. 30 at Park High School, 1901 12th St. The theme this year is “Up, up, and Away!” Students interested can fill out this form.
Want more details? Contact Michael Jackson at mike.jackson@rusd.org or by calling 262-619-4400.
Case High School
Case High School will play its Homecoming football game on Sept. 28 at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., against the Oak Creek Knights.
Case High School will have its Homecoming dance on Sept. 30 at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.
Email the Atheltic Director, Joseph Arbinger, at joseph.arbinger@rusd.org for more information.
Horlick High School
The Rebels will play their Homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 6 against Case High School at Historic Horlick Athletic Field. The varsity game is at 7 p.m.
The Homecoming dance is on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive. The Racine County Eye does not have a time yet for the dance.
For more information contact the Athletic and Activities Director, Damon Jackson, by emailing
damon.jackson@rusd.org or calling 262-619-4388.
The R.E.A.L. School
The R.E.A.L. School does not have a Homecoming football game.
They will have their Homecoming Hullabaloo on Oct. 21 at the school, 10116 Stellar Ave., in Sturtevant.
Questions should be directed to the Directing Principal, Dr. Curt Shircel at 262-664-8100 or by emailing curt.shircel@rusd.org.
