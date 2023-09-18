Obituary for Jesus Palomares Gomez

August 16, 1949 – September 15, 2023

Jesus Palomares Gomez, 74, passed away at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa on Sept. 15, 2023.

Jesus Palomares Gomez

He was born in León, Guanajuato, Mexico, on Aug. 16, 1949, the son of the late Victor and Bernardina (née Gomez) Palomares.

Mr. Palomares was a longtime baker with Lopez Bakery in Racine. He attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and enjoyed dancing and watching soccer on TV, especially his favorite team, Club León.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Alba (née Zuniga) Palomares; seven children, Alfredo (Luz) Palomares, Victor (Imelda) Palomares, Jesus Palomares, Marilu (Jose) Marquez, Ismael (Paola) Palomares, Elsa (Christian Rivera) Palomares, and Mario (Cateline) Palomares; 30 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother and sisters, Jose, Paula and Augustina Palomares; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jesus E. Palomares on Jan. 18, 2022.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 21 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The celebration of his life and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon with Rev. Juan Camacho officiating.

Obituary and photo of Jesus Palomares courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

