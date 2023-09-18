Obituary for Judy Ann La Macchia

August 16, 1949 – September 15, 2023

Judy Ann La Macchia, 76, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2023.

Judy Ann La Macchia

Judy was born in Tupelo, Miss., on Aug. 24, 1946, the daughter of Clyde and Mildred Barnett. She moved to Kenosha at 5 years old, and graduated from Tremper High School in 1965.

In 1973, Judy Ann La Macchia eloped to Las Vegas to marry the love of her life, Franz La Macchia. Judy and Franz had two children, Shane and Sara.

Judy shared Franz’s entrepreneurial spirit. Throughout the ‘70s, she helped manage her brother-in-law Eugene’s grocery store, 5th Avenue Foods. It was there that Judy and Franz had the idea to open Kenosha’s first sandwich shop, the Yellow Submarine. With a little help from a friend, their signature sandwiches led to success and the opening of a second location.

If Judy was a great mom, she was an even better grandma, a role she couldn’t wait for and cherished every moment of. Judy loved her grandchildren, Payton, Lucien, Ezra and Logan. She particularly enjoyed cuddling and watching cartoons with them in the morning. Nothing made her happier than spoiling her grandchildren and watching them grow.

Judy loved shoes, popcorn and bacon, always extra crispy. She loved fast cars and convertibles, particularly her yellow Saab, even if it was a lemon, and her black Miata, which she used to teach her kids how to drive stick shift at a way-too-early age.

She shared Franz’s love of music and concerts. Having the chance to meet her all-time favorite band, Judy met three of the four Rolling Stones, where she shined brighter than anyone in the photo opportunity. Her other love was Elvis Presley, another Tupelo native, and rumor has it, she had a close encounter with him as a baby.

Often, anything with Judy felt like an adventure. Be it trips to Las Vegas with her niece, Tammy, or nights out with her friends, Judy could always find a way to make a joke, give some sass or laugh at something inappropriate. Always with a smile, Judy could make the best out of anything. Sharing a special bond with her son-in-law and daughter-in-law, their playful banter and good-natured teasing of one another were a testament to their loving relationship.

Survivors include her two children, Shane (Jody) La Macchia and Sara (Jeremy) Regnier; four grandchildren, Payton, Lucien, Ezra, and Logan; sisters-in-law, Mary (Bob) Karnes and Patty (Terry) Constant; brothers-in-law, Bill La Macchia and Rob (Candy) La Macchia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and a wonderful and loving extended family, whom she adored very much.

Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Franz La Macchia; mother and father, Clyde and Mildred Barnett; her in-laws, Edmund and Emma La Macchia; brothers, Douglas (Roselie), Lanois (Jane), Trice, Gary, and Kenneth (Judith) Barnett; brother-in-law, Eugene La Macchia; sisters-in-law, Anita and Chickie La Macchia; and nephew, Jeffrey Kappus.

Services

A Celebration of Life for Judy Ann La Macchia will be held in the near future.

Obituary and photo of Judy Ann La Macchia courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

