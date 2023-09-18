RACINE — A Racine man was fatally injured in a motorcycle collision with a vehicle on Saturday.

Daniel E. Vander Leest, 48, was unresponsive at the scene of the collision.

The Racine Fire Department rescue squad transported Vander Leest to the hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the collision.

According to a written statement from the Racine Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Carlisle Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. on the report of a collision.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and was described in the statement as cooperative.

RPD traffic investigators encourage anyone with information to contact them at 262-635-7756.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

