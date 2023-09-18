Obituary for Phyllis Vincent

March 3, 1933 – September 14, 2023

Phyllis Vincent, 90, of Kenosha, died on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. She was born in Chicago on March 16, 1933, a daughter of the late Richard and Isabelle (née Chaplin) Engdahl.

Phyllis Vincent

Phyllis lived her life in Kenosha since childhood. As a young woman, she was employed at the American Brass Co. and as fate would have it, it was there that she met her future husband, Roger V. Vincent Jr. They were married on April 19, 1952, in Kenosha.

Following the joy of caring for the home and raising her four children, Phyllis was employed as a nursing assistant for many years at Kenosha Memorial Hospital. Phyllis was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Anne Catholic Church, was a huge Chicago Cubs fan, and was an avid follower and supporter of her husband as he coached the Ken Crete Little League team in Kenosha for over 45 years. Phyllis also loved movies, music, fine arts and dancing.

Survivors include her three children, Christine Vincent, Lauren (Timothy) Cross, and Jon (Jeanne) Vincent; grandchildren, Shane (Soulivan) Powell, Jesse Powell, Christopher (Rachel) Powell, Aaron (Lisa) Cross, Kate (Adam) Braatz, JoAnna (Andrew) Cordell, Isaac Vincent, Ian Vincent, Isabella Vincent; and nine great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband Roger, she was preceded in death by her son and best friend, Roger “Rusty” Vincent III; brother, Richard Engdahl; sisters, Lynn Trecroci and Shirley Madrigrano; and her loving companion, Vince Zarletti.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., with 9 a.m. visitation, at St. Anne Catholic Church, located at 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd. Interment will take place in Green Ridge Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Phyllis Vincent courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

