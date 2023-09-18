RACINE — The Racine Heritage Museum will welcome Tim Samuelson to the Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., in Downtown Racine, on Sept. 20 for its annual meeting.

Samuelson is the Cultural Historian Emeritus of the City of Chicago and will serve as the guest speaker at the event.

The annual meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and will conclude at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public. Please note that the Racine Heritage Museum is not ADA-accessible.

Frank Lloyd Wright expert to visit Racine

Annual Meeting

According to the museum, each year when the annual meeting is held, members select the museum’s board of directors and enjoy a program relevant to the area.

‘Wright Before the “Lloyd”‘

The museum’s latest exhibit, “Wright Before the ‘Lloyd,'” which was curated by Samuelson, features several pieces from Wright.

Samuelson will offer insights into the famous architect before he designed well-known structures in the area such as Wingspread and the Johnson Wax Administration building. He will also share stories of the work he has accomplished throughout his career to salvage and collect what remains of Frank Lloyd Wright’s earliest works.

According to the RHM, “Wright Before the ‘Lloyd'” showcases the man who would become Frank Lloyd Wright and the personal and professional relationships that shaped him at a time when he was known simply as Frank L. Wright. Architectural salvage pieces, drawings and images from Samuelson’s collection are featured in this exhibit that runs through December 2024.

More about the Racine Heritage Museum

The Racine Heritage Museum has served Racine County for 150 years. Admission is free, although donations are appreciated.

For information on how to become a member of the Racine Heritage Museum, hours, exhibit or program

information, call the museum at 262-636-2936 or visit their website.