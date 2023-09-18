Obituary for Sandra Lee Carreño

May 14, 1962 – September 15, 2023

Sandra Lee Carreño of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of MaryJane (née Fojut) and the late Jesse Carreño.

Sandra Lee Carreño

She grew up attending St. Lucy’s School and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1980.” After high school, Sandy moved to Madison and worked at the Wisconsin Capitol as the Legislative Head Page for the Wisconsin State Assembly for several years. After, she returned back home to graduate from UW-Parkside with a bachelor’s in sociology, psychology and anthropology in 1993.

Sandy was a dedicated, hardworking and devoted employee. She retired from the Department of Homeland Security-U.S. Customs and Border Protection as a Federal Officer, working in both the Milwaukee and Chicago area. She was a Special Operations Inspector and Firearms Instructor with 25 years of service to her country. In addition, Sandra was proud to be the only female firearms instructor in the area.

She was always known to put her family first. She was affectionately known as “Auntie” and deeply loved by her niece and nephews. She made time to be involved in their lives, often traveling to Maryland and Georgia for visits and to attend many school events.

Sandy also enjoyed doing puzzles, gardening, cooking, shopping, listening to music and dancing, and savored the holidays and decorating. She had a sense of adventure like her dad, and was known to take spur-of-the-moment trips traveling across the country and internationally with friends and family. She was an avid Wisconsin Badgers supporter.

Sandy loved dogs — especially her labrador Miley, and Molly Paco, the family chihuahua. She had impeccable taste and beautiful style. From her home to her clothes, she had skill for interior design, beauty and fashion. Her inner beauty shined onto everything she touched.

Sandra handled her illness with bravery, humility and grace. She will be in our hearts forever.

Sandra Lee Carreño is survived by Randy Kuzia, the love of her life, of Mt. Pleasant; her adopted family, Christy (Raven) Kuzia of Minn., and Laura, Lincoln and Callan Anderson of Wis.; mother, MaryJane Carreño of Mt. Pleasant; sisters, Susan (John Costelloe) Carreño of Algonquin, Ill., Nancy Carreño of Mt. Pleasant; brother, David (Cynthia) Carreño of Villa Rica, Ga.; niece, Angela Arnold of Mt. Pleasant; and nephews, William Arnold of Madison, J.T. and Cameron Carreño of Villa Rica, Ga.

She is preceded in death by her loving father, Jesse Carreño.

Services

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial for Sandra Lee Carreño will be celebrated at 10 a.m., with further visitation from 9 to 10 a.m., on Sept. 22 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

A special thank you for the compassionate care given to Sandy during her time of need by Tekoah, Dee and Jerilyn.

Memorial contributions can be made to Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

Obituary and photo of Sandra Lee Carreño courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

