RACINE — The Chartroom Food and Spirits, better known as “The Chartroom,” will officially celebrate the opening of their riverside restaurant from Sept. 21-24 at the restaurant, located at 209 Dodge St., Racine.

The grand opening highlights the new ownership of the restaurant, live music, family activities, food and drink specials, and fundraisers to support two local nonprofits.

About the nonprofits Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center and H.O.P.E. (Help for Orphaned Pets through Education) Safehouse will be supported during the grand opening festivities at The Chartroom. Their missions are: Credit: The Chartroom

Cops ‘N Kids Cops ‘N Kids, a 501(c)3 non-profit, encourages the love of reading through hands-on, fun-filled education. Our goal is to provide a positive learning environment for the children who attend. Classroom activities stress reading/language skills along with listening, completing assigned tasks, transitioning, cooperating, and making nutritional food choices for children ages two years old to sixth grade. H.O.P.E. Safehouse H.O.P.E. Safehouse is a 501(c)3 non-profit, all-volunteer animal care organization, a ‘safehouse’ dedicated to the care and re-socialization of lost, injured, neglected, and abandoned pets. Through education and example, we extend the qualities of safety, shelter, and compassion to all animals under our care, in our homes, on the streets, and in the wild.

New ownership, new beginnings

Earlier this year, father and son Ken and Dan Kaiser purchased the 11-acre parcel on the Root River, including the Chartroom and renovated the property as part of their new Rivers End Management endeavor.

Although the pair isn’t new to being business owners, locals Tom Landreman and Michelle Schimian are notable helping hands at the new restaurant.

Credit: The Chartroom The Chartroom officially began serving dinner and drinks in early August. The restaurant, bordering the Root River and marina, offers an array of supper club and pub food favorites, including the return of Chartroom’s original pressure fried chicken and a legendary fish fry.

The grand opening festivities will celebrate new beginnings as well as a return to the location’s historic roots in Racine for this business.

Planned festivities

Thursday

On Sept. 21, guests can receive a free caricature by Paul Merklein from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Friday

On Sept. 22 there will be live music from 8 to 11 p.m. by Matt and Colby.

Saturday

On Sept. 23, The Bobby Way Duo will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. at the restaurant.

Sunday

On Sept. 24, cheer on the Green Bay Packers and enjoy music by Duo Sonic from 3 to 6 p.m. and free caricatures by Paul Merklein from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Silent Auction

Starting Friday at 6:30 p.m., there will be a silent auction and 50/50 raffles happening to support Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center and H.O.P.E. Safehouse. Both fundraising efforts will run through Sunday.

The fundraising efforts are sponsored by The Chartroom, Katt Construction and GR Property Maintenance.

Silent auction items include a special sailing charter from Riverside Marina, a boater’s package with

Rivers End Marina, Green Bay Packers tickets, special items from NFL Hall of Famer LeRoy

Butler, and much more.

More fun in store

Other weekend activities will include celebrating owner Ken Kaiser’s birthday, special drawings for Chartroom t-shirts, hats, gift cards and more, and a special boat show presentation by Racine Riverside. More information can be found on The Chartroom’s Facebook page or by calling 262-977-7123. Credit: The Chartroom