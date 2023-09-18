RACINE — Wisconsinites, especially those in the City of Racine, are encouraged to participate in National Voter Registration Day by registering to vote or by updating their voter information on Sept. 19.

To ensure that people are ready to get to the polls when election day rolls around, it is crucial that everyone eligible to vote is registered with accurate and up-to-date information.

The 2024 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Vote will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, but the time is now to register.

The City of Racine gears up for the big day

The City of Racine is dedicated to free and fair elections, which play a crucial role in shaping the quality of local, state, and federal governance.

City Clerk Tara McMenamin underscores the importance of ensuring that every voter’s registration is current ahead of National Voter Registration Day.

“With the 2024 Elections quickly approaching, the City Clerk’s Office recommends all voters take a moment to ensure their voter registration is up-to-date,” says McMenamin.

Voters can save time by registering to vote or checking the accuracy of voter information from the comfort of their homes by visiting the MyVote Wisconsin website.

The website allows people to not only register and update their information but also helps to locate polling places, share what’s on the ballots, provide absentee voting information, track ballots, and information on absentee voting in person.

“We look forward to a year of serving voters and ensuring all those who are eligible to vote have access to vote. Save time, register online,” concludes the City Clerk.

Vote Racine

Those in the City of Racine are encouraged to use the Vote Racine website for voter information pertaining to City of Racine residents.

According to the website, here’s how to register to vote:

Voters who have a valid State of Wisconsin Driver’s License or ID card can register to vote online on the MyVote Wisconsin website. To register online, the voter must enter a name, date of birth, Driver’s License, or ID number, and an address that matches what is on file with the Wisconsin DMV. If all of the fields match, the voter will be able to register to vote completely online without needing to print, sign, or mail in a form, and without needing to send a proof of residence document. Voters who are not able to match their information with the information in the DMV database will be given the option to register by mail. By mail: Registration forms should be mailed to your municipal clerk. You can start your voter registration form online on the MyVote Wisconsin website. Your form must be printed, signed, and mailed or delivered to your municipal clerk. You must always provide a Proof of Residence document when registering. If you are registering by mail, you can use any of the forms of Proof of residence except a residential lease.

Registration forms should be mailed to your municipal clerk. You can start your voter registration form online on the MyVote Wisconsin website. Your form must be printed, signed, and mailed or delivered to your municipal clerk. You must always provide a Proof of Residence document when registering. If you are registering by mail, you can use any of the forms of Proof of residence except a residential lease. In Person: You may register in person in designated locations until the Friday before the election at 5 p.m. or close of business, whichever is later. You must always provide a Proof of Residence document when registering to vote.

You may register in person in designated locations until the Friday before the election at 5 p.m. or close of business, whichever is later. You must always provide a Proof of Residence document when registering to vote. At your polling place: To find your polling place, go to https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/FindMyPollingPlace In Wisconsin, you may register at the polls on Election Day. You must always provide a Proof of Residence document when registering to vote this way.

To find your polling place, go to https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/FindMyPollingPlace

Need to get in touch with the City Clerk and Treasury Manager? Contact clerks@cityofracine.org or call 262-636-9171.

Additional voter resources

Head to the National Voter Registration Day for additional information.

Additional helpful resources may include: