Obituary for Amanda Lynn Andersen

May 15, 1981 – September 15, 2023

Amanda Lynn Andersen, 42, passed away at her residence on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Amanda Lynn Andersen

Amanda was born to the late Dale and Donna (née Street) Andersen on May 15, 1981, in Racine.

Amanda loved nothing more than taking care of her family. She spent most of her time as a homemaker, although she did enjoy bartending and serving, because she loved taking care of people.

Amanda liked crafting and was an animal lover. She had a dog named Nala that she adored, along with many other pets throughout her life. Amanda will be remembered most for the love she showed to others, and how hard she worked to give her family the best.

Amanda will be deeply missed by her children, Chloey Phillips, Miah Phillips, Kailynn Setzer, Lyla Setzer and Lincoln Setzer; siblings, Chad Nelson and Barbara Andersen; nieces, Elizabeth, Marissa, Olivia and Vada; nephew, David Jr.; great-nephew, Melvin (Bubbles); uncles, Tim (Sue) Street, Dale (Debbie) Street; great-uncle, Royce and aunt, Marylou Whitt; special stepdad, Stuart McGregor; special friend, Danny Phillips, as well as numerous cousins, and many other friends and family.

Amanda was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Andersen; grandparents, Sterling and Chloey Whitt; along with three aunts and four uncles.

Services

A celebration of life for Amanda will be held at 8 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Wilson Funeral Home with pastor Holly Anderle officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors at Froedtert and Ascension for their kindness and compassion.

Obituary and photo of Amanda Lynn Andersen courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.

