Obituary for Edward Paul Shamshoian

August 8, 1955 – September 12, 2023

Edward Paul Shamshoian, 68, passed away at home on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Edward Paul Shamshoian

Ed was born in Racine on Aug. 8, 1955, to the late Edward and Varteni Rose (née Kashian) Shamshoian. He was a grandson of the late Arakel and Osanna (née Donabedian) Shamshoian, Toros and Areknaz (née Mihranian) Kashian, who were survivors of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and rebuilt their lives in a new land for the love of family and life.

He grew up in Racine, graduated from William Horlick High School and continued his education at UW-Parkside. He was a skilled machinist and eventually retired from SC Johnson. However, some of his best stories are from working at KFC on Douglas Avenue as a teen in the ‘70s!

Ed enjoyed adventures in Mexico, good times in Las Vegas, Austria and Armenia. Ed cherished and dedicated his first years of retirement to taking care of his beloved mom, Rose, at home. He was a member of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church and the Armenian Relief Society Eastern USA Century Club.

Eddie was in many ways bigger than life, a trendsetter before it became a “term,” from hair/beard styles to cut-offs (shirts, shorts, everything!). Most importantly, he lived to share and connect deeply with people, building strong relationships, while continually threading those relationships together and creating many stories that will live forever in the lives he was able to touch. Ed showed us how to live, love and take the final journey to the promised land.

Ed was given the gift of life for a kidney transplant from his sister Sue in 2004. Ed did not take this gift lightly, doing everything possible to keep his new kidney strong while enjoying and appreciating every new day and year it gave him. He understood that the simple things in life are actually the most fulfilling – a beautiful summer day, cutting the grass, planting and sharing his garden, grilling ribeye steaks for family gatherings, watching sports, sharing a beer, eating his mom’s good food, enjoying her sense of humor and loving company.

Uncle Eddie was a giant in helping raise his six nieces and nephews, celebrating them, showing them how to love and be loved.

Ed is survived by his sisters, Mary (Mark) Olson, Susan (Edward) Kargenian, Holly (Zohrab) Khaligian; his nieces and nephews, Avedis Edward Kargenian, Nadalia Rose Kargenian (Joseph Charles), Areknaz (Kevo) Kelougian, Arakel Mesrob Khaligian, Azniv Rose Khaligian, Alidz Asdghig Khaligian; godchildren, many relatives and friends.

Services

Funeral services for Ed will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22 at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 4100 N. Newman Road. Interment at Graceland Cemetery and celebration of Eddie’s life will follow at The Branch, located at 1501 Washington Ave. Relatives and friends are also invited to meet with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with a prayer service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Froedtert Hospital Foundation to support the Cancer Center.

Deep appreciation to Dr. Shah, Jenna, Tina, Tabetha, Nina, Veronica, many nurses and staff. When bi-weekly trips to Froedtert became the new normal, his team gave him a reason to smile and keep fighting.

Obituary and photo of Edward Paul Shamshoian courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

