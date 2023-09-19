Obituary for Ethel M. Spieker

November 19, 1928 – September 15, 2023

Ethel M. Spieker, 94, passed away on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Aurora Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Ethel M. Spieker

She was born in Kenosha on Nov. 19, 1928, to the late Albert and Florence (née Burr) Kroening. Ethel attended Hillcrest Grade School in Kenosha and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, class of 1946.

Ethel met the love of her life, Roy H. Spieker, at the Firemen’s Ball at the Eagle’s Ballroom and they were later united in marriage on Sept. 16, 1950, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. In addition, she also volunteered as a Den Mother, a CYO Band Mom and was a member of the KFD Women’s Auxiliary. She was also a former member of the Kenosha Moose Lodge #286.

Ethel was employed with Kenosha County as a clerk for the Circuit Court, retiring in 1992. She was also employed with Dr. George Schulte, MacWhyte Wire Rope Company, Barden’s Department Store, St. George Rectory and Kenosha County Social Services.

She liked playing cards and dancing with her husband, Roy. She especially enjoyed waltz, polka and ballroom dancing. Ethel was also involved with many book clubs. She loved to travel, including to Canada, New York, Alaska and Hawaii. She and Roy were longtime volunteers with Meals on Wheels. Ethel also accompanied Roy on many S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A. national conventions throughout the country.

Ethel M. Spieker is survived by her children, Steven (Vincencina) Spieker, Karla (Anthony) Montemurro and Kurt (Michele) Spieker; son-in-law, Wayne Wojciechowski; grandchildren, Scott Spieker, Elisabeth Montemurro, Emily (Jeremiah) Riedler, Megan (Zach) Fry, Erin (James) Koceja and Derek Spieker; great-grandchildren, Graham Riedler, Avery and Isla Fry, Sofia and Maddalena Koceja; sister, Kathleen Merten; and brother, James Kroening.

Along with her parents and her husband Roy, Ethel was preceded in death by her daughter, Joan, and her sister, Elizabeth Madsen.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, located at 7400 39th Ave. Visitation for Ethel will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum.

Obituary and photo of Ethel M. Spieker courtesy of Piasecki Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.