Obituary for Robert W. Hansen

March 6, 1924 – September 12, 2023

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Robert W. Hansen in Racine on Sept. 12, 2023, at the age of 99. He left this earthly world peacefully in the comfort of his home alongside family.

Robert W. Hansen

He was born in Green Bay, Wis., on March 6, 1924, the son of the late William and Irene (née Davey) Hansen.

During World War II, he proudly served in the United States Army from April 1943 to December 1945, stationed in Italy and North Africa.

On June 19, 1948, he married the love of his life and wife of 75 years, Joyce (née Wilke) Hansen in Sheboygan, Wis. The love they shared was strong and beautiful and will live on in their wedding song, “To Each His Own.”

Robert retired from the United States Postal Service in December of 1986 after 28 years of service. He was a faithful member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church for over 70 years and a member of American Legion Post 310, Moose Lodge 437 and National Active and Retired Federal Employees. He had the privilege of taking part in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on Sept. 19, 2010.

Robert spent his retired life traveling, playing cards with friends, visiting casinos, reading and cheering on the Packers and Brewers. He will forever be remembered for his quick-witted humor and love for sports, sweets, and most importantly, his family.

He is survived by two children, David (Cheryl) Hansen of Menomonee Falls, and Steven (Jill) Hansen of Racine; four grandchildren, Megan (Scott) Stieglitz, Kara (David) Reese, Andrew (Samantha) Hansen, and Maggie Hansen; two great-grandchildren, Addison Stieglitz and Kylie Stieglitz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter-in-law, Judith Hansen.

Services

A memorial service for Robert W. Hansen will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Sept. 22 at Holy Communion Church, located at 2000 W. 6th St. Friends may meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Communion Church have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Robert W. Hansen courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

