RACINE — In 2023, the Racine Art Museum (RAM) is celebrating 20 years in Downtown Racine. This monumental moment in the art museum’s history will be marked by celebrating local cuisine and artists at the annual SAVOUR fundraiser.

For the first time in its six-year history, SAVOURing RAM @ 20 offers the opportunity to party throughout the public and private areas of RAM, 441 Main St., in Downtown Racine, on Sept. 23.

Guests can enjoy the event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., and party until 10:30 p.m. Attendees should plan to wear their best party attire.

Arrive early to SAVOUR even more

However, to honor the museum’s special anniversary and this year’s event location, attendees are

invited to arrive early at 5 p.m. to receive an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse at two new RAM exhibitions—Collection Focus: Don Reitz and Wisconsin Artists: 1960-90—led by RAM Executive Director and Curator of Collections Bruce W. Pepich.

Ticket sales

SAVOURing RAM @ 20 tickets are still available online, but only until 5 p.m. today. The cost is $150 per ticket.

What RAM calls ‘the party of the year’, is geared towards adults primarily.

Supporting RAM supports Racine

“By supporting RAM, people are directly supporting Racine as a whole,” explained RAM’s Digital Marketing and Special Events Coordinator, Rachel Comande.

According to Comande, RAM exhibitions draw nearly 50,000 visitors annually from more than 40 states and 20 countries, resulting in more people supporting local businesses and artistic endeavors in Racine.

A main focus of the art museum is its free education and outreach programs. This includes SPARK! and RAM on the Road.

“These programs help support visual arts education for children and adults of all ages and abilities, and help many engage in the arts who may not otherwise have been able to,” said Comande.

In addition, throughout the 20-year existence of RAM in Downtown Racine, they have supported artists within the local community, such as with the RAM Fellowship and Emerging Artist Awards, providing opportunities, funds and exposure.

SAVOURing RAM @ 20 will support local artists and restaurants. Participating event artists receive a part of the proceeds from artwork sold, and participating restaurants receive compensation for their time and expenses.

2023 pairings

RAM is pleased to announce the 2023 artistic, local team-ups:

Menu

Each participating restaurant will create two delectable dishes for guests to enjoy, including at least one vegetarian option, while artists will craft a specialty art piece to appear as an auction item.

Attendees can also take advantage of unlimited beer, wine, signature cocktails, and non-

alcoholic beverages.

Entertainment

Live music

Groove to the sounds of two talented bands while taking in the food and art at SAVOURing RAM @ 20:

Kase A Milwaukee-based trio combining conventional jazz with contemporary hip-hop influences.

The After Party Premiere cover group from Chicago performing everything from 60s to 90s to Top 40 pop hits.



Live art

Live art-making by artists Veronica Averkamp and Nate Hunter will take place throughout the night, allowing guests to witness large-scale painting and pottery come to life before their eyes.

Silent Auction

Can’t make it to the event or perhaps you are gearing up for the event and want a sneak peek? Get ready for a silent auction benefitting RAM.

To view the items which include a sailing experience, paintings, a private sip and clip flower farm experience, a shopping spree and so much more, view and bid on close to 100 unique items online here. Learn how to use the silent auction website here.

The silent auction ends Saturday night.

Donate

Want to donate to the RAM? Give online.

Per RAM, less than 3% of RAM’s operating income comes from any one single person, company, or foundation. RAM depends on thousands of supporters from around the country and throughout Racine to bring art to the community.